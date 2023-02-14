Now that Tuniu Corporation’s volume has hit 0.74 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $2.14, up 5.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.24 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. Over the past 52 weeks, TOUR has traded in a range of $0.46-$2.90.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -47.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.70%. With a float of $94.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1916 workers is very important to gauge.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by -$0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.01% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

The latest stats from [Tuniu Corporation, TOUR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 1.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) raw stochastic average was set at 70.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 148.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.31. The third major resistance level sits at $2.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.01.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 294.36 million has total of 129,780K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 66,900 K in contrast with the sum of -19,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,950 K and last quarter income was -3,100 K.