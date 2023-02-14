Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s volume has hit 5.86 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Analyst Insights

February 13, 2023, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) trading session started at the price of $21.66, that was -6.63% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.90 and dropped to $20.4701 before settling in for the closing price of $22.46. A 52-week range for ZIM has been $16.23 – $91.23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 766.20%. With a float of $80.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4427 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.33, operating margin of +54.02, and the pretax margin is +52.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is 22.05%, while institutional ownership is 38.80%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $12.84) by -$1.77. This company achieved a net margin of +43.25 while generating a return on equity of 190.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 766.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 49.06, a number that is poised to hit 3.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) saw its 5-day average volume 4.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) raw stochastic average was set at 36.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.76 in the near term. At $22.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Key Stats

There are 119,947K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.56 billion. As of now, sales total 10,729 M while income totals 4,640 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,228 M while its last quarter net income were 1,163 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Shell plc’s (SHEL) performance last week, which was 6.88%.

Steve Mayer -
Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $61.55, up 0.11% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) with a beta value of 2.01 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $48.38, soaring 0.83% from the previous trading day....
Read more

A look at Paramount Global’s (PARA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
On February 13, 2023, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) opened at $21.56, higher 3.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.