Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) 20 Days SMA touches 0.31%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) stock priced at $65.01, down -1.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.46 and dropped to $64.31 before settling in for the closing price of $65.63. OXY’s price has ranged from $37.56 to $77.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 20.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 113.30%. With a float of $908.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $922.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11678 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.29, operating margin of +17.99, and the pretax margin is +14.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 105,478,912. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,737,316 shares at a rate of $60.71, taking the stock ownership to the 194,351,650 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 2,705,798 for $58.29, making the entire transaction worth $157,709,330. This insider now owns 192,614,334 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.71 while generating a return on equity of 14.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.75% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Looking closely at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), its last 5-days average volume was 9.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 39.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.05. However, in the short run, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.38. Second resistance stands at $65.99. The third major resistance level sits at $66.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 56.68 billion, the company has a total of 908,914K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,956 M while annual income is 2,322 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 9,390 M while its latest quarter income was 2,746 M.