PRTS (CarParts.com Inc.) climbed 3.65 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 13, 2023, CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) opened at $6.84, higher 3.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.20 and dropped to $6.70 before settling in for the closing price of $6.85. Price fluctuations for PRTS have ranged from $3.91 to $9.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -437.70% at the time writing. With a float of $50.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.48 million.

The firm has a total of 1529 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.15, operating margin of -1.56, and the pretax margin is -1.71.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CarParts.com Inc. is 4.80%, while institutional ownership is 80.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 150,552. In this transaction Director of this company bought 24,600 shares at a rate of $6.12, taking the stock ownership to the 66,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 9,000 for $5.28, making the entire transaction worth $47,520. This insider now owns 29,283 shares in total.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -1.78 while generating a return on equity of -11.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -437.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -30.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CarParts.com Inc., PRTS], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, CarParts.com Inc.’s (PRTS) raw stochastic average was set at 90.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.50. The third major resistance level sits at $7.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.30.

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) Key Stats

There are currently 54,560K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 387.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 582,440 K according to its annual income of -10,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 164,810 K and its income totaled -950 K.