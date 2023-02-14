Recent developments with ING Groep N.V. (ING) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.60 cents.

On February 13, 2023, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) opened at $13.97, higher 1.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.09 and dropped to $13.9575 before settling in for the closing price of $13.90. Price fluctuations for ING have ranged from $8.14 to $14.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -13.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 92.70% at the time writing. With a float of $3.67 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.73 billion.

In an organization with 58000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.20%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. (ING). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07 and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 90.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.61. However, in the short run, ING Groep N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.13. Second resistance stands at $14.18. The third major resistance level sits at $14.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.91. The third support level lies at $13.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

There are currently 3,900,670K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 53.24 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,063 M according to its annual income of 3,872 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,971 M and its income totaled 1,112 M.