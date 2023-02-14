Recent developments with Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.05 cents.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.00, soaring 10.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.15 and dropped to $19.48 before settling in for the closing price of $18.64. Within the past 52 weeks, TIGO’s price has moved between $10.22 and $22.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 2.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 277.80%. With a float of $100.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20687 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.32, operating margin of +15.72, and the pretax margin is +3.66.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Millicom International Cellular S.A. is 36.00%, while institutional ownership is 15.30%.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.36) by -$0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +1.14 while generating a return on equity of 2.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 277.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)

The latest stats from [Millicom International Cellular S.A., TIGO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was superior to 0.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Millicom International Cellular S.A.’s (TIGO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.07. The third major resistance level sits at $22.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.73. The third support level lies at $17.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ: TIGO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.53 billion based on 101,740K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,617 M and income totals 590,000 K. The company made 1,388 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.