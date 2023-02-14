Recent developments with Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.55 cents.

On February 13, 2023, Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) opened at $2.81, higher 5.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.71 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. Price fluctuations for SINT have ranged from $2.67 to $70.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -47.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.90% at the time writing. With a float of $0.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $0.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 36 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -81.35, operating margin of -1752.48, and the pretax margin is -1448.02.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sintx Technologies Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 8. In this transaction Director of this company sold 67 shares at a rate of $0.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4 shares.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1448.02 while generating a return on equity of -40.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -39.17, a number that is poised to hit -5.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -16.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

The latest stats from [Sintx Technologies Inc., SINT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was superior to 0.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s (SINT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 272.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 181.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.29. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. The third support level lies at $2.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Key Stats

There are currently 519K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 610 K according to its annual income of -8,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 430 K and its income totaled -2,720 K.