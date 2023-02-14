Search
Sana Meer
Recent developments with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.11 cents.

Analyst Insights

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $22.80, down -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.11 and dropped to $22.38 before settling in for the closing price of $22.91. Over the past 52 weeks, SBLK has traded in a range of $16.85-$33.99.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 45.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.80%. With a float of $93.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.22 million.

In an organization with 181 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 19.80%, while institutional ownership is 48.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.75) by $0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s (SBLK) raw stochastic average was set at 89.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.98. However, in the short run, Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.16. Second resistance stands at $23.50. The third major resistance level sits at $23.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.04. The third support level lies at $21.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.37 billion has total of 102,295K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,427 M in contrast with the sum of 680,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 364,140 K and last quarter income was 109,690 K.

