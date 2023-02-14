Search
Shaun Noe
Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) posted a -4.67% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Company News

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $2.51, down -3.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.57 and dropped to $2.415 before settling in for the closing price of $2.54. Over the past 52 weeks, SHCR has traded in a range of $1.38-$3.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.00%. With a float of $317.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.62 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.88, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -21.11.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 15,276. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 4,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $10,201. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -20.59 while generating a return on equity of -18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Looking closely at Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.00. However, in the short run, Sharecare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.54. Second resistance stands at $2.63. The third major resistance level sits at $2.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.23.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 859.34 million has total of 353,520K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 412,820 K in contrast with the sum of -85,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 114,620 K and last quarter income was -27,360 K.

