Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Sonos Inc. (SONO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 17.51%

Markets

February 13, 2023, Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) trading session started at the price of $20.14, that was 5.57% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.23 and dropped to $19.94 before settling in for the closing price of $20.09. A 52-week range for SONO has been $13.65 – $31.22.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 12.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -56.70%. With a float of $123.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1844 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.45, operating margin of +6.41, and the pretax margin is +3.92.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sonos Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sonos Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 843,285. In this transaction Chief Innovation Officer of this company sold 41,898 shares at a rate of $20.13, taking the stock ownership to the 294,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s Director sold 5,430 for $20.55, making the entire transaction worth $111,586. This insider now owns 15,667 shares in total.

Sonos Inc. (SONO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.09) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +3.85 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 40.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sonos Inc. (SONO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc. (SONO)

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) saw its 5-day average volume 5.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Sonos Inc.’s (SONO) raw stochastic average was set at 97.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.65 in the near term. At $22.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.50. The third support level lies at $19.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Key Stats

There are 127,345K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.78 billion. As of now, sales total 1,752 M while income totals 67,380 K. Its latest quarter income was 316,290 K while its last quarter net income were -64,070 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 4.07% last month.

Steve Mayer -
On February 13, 2023, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) opened at $48.38, higher 1.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) last year’s performance of -18.49% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) stock priced at $47.34, up 1.30% from the...
Read more

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 10,650 K

Sana Meer -
Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LYEL) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $2.91, down -8.04% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.