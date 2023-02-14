Search
Sana Meer
Synchrony Financial (SYF) 20 Days SMA touches 3.69%: The odds favor the bear

Analyst Insights

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $36.27, up 1.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.095 and dropped to $36.08 before settling in for the closing price of $36.42. Over the past 52 weeks, SYF has traded in a range of $27.22-$45.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.20%. With a float of $435.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $445.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18500 employees.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 2,495,468. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 68,369 shares at a rate of $36.50, taking the stock ownership to the 762,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s insider sold 31,303 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,252,120. This insider now owns 55,929 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.38) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.62% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Looking closely at Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), its last 5-days average volume was 3.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 70.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.58. However, in the short run, Synchrony Financial’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.39. Second resistance stands at $37.75. The third major resistance level sits at $38.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.15 billion has total of 450,541K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,526 M in contrast with the sum of 3,016 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,738 M and last quarter income was 577,000 K.

