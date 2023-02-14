Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is 10.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $43.16, up 0.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.68 and dropped to $43.00 before settling in for the closing price of $43.29. Over the past 52 weeks, SNV has traded in a range of $34.15-$54.40.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 10.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 114.90%. With a float of $143.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5033 employees.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Synovus Financial Corp. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 84,422. In this transaction EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking of this company sold 1,947 shares at a rate of $43.36, taking the stock ownership to the 9,314 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 663 for $43.80, making the entire transaction worth $29,039. This insider now owns 5,090 shares in total.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +30.50 while generating a return on equity of 15.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 21.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (SNV) raw stochastic average was set at 87.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.90 in the near term. At $44.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.77. The third support level lies at $42.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.34 billion has total of 145,458K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,485 M in contrast with the sum of 757,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 757,090 K and last quarter income was 205,770 K.