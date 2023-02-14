T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) with a beta value of 1.32 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

February 13, 2023, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) trading session started at the price of $118.17, that was 3.18% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $121.50 and dropped to $117.11 before settling in for the closing price of $117.62. A 52-week range for TROW has been $93.53 – $157.77.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 31.50%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

The firm has a total of 7529 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 840,221. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 6,974 shares at a rate of $120.48, taking the stock ownership to the 129,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Vice President sold 6,619 for $120.48, making the entire transaction worth $797,451. This insider now owns 70,465 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.81) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [T. Rowe Price Group Inc., TROW], we can find that recorded value of 1.46 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.43.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 67.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

There are 223,465K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 27.09 billion. As of now, sales total 6,488 M while income totals 1,558 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,524 M while its last quarter net income were 266,000 K.