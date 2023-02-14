Target Corporation (TGT) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.30%

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $170.99, up 1.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.50 and dropped to $170.33 before settling in for the closing price of $170.02. Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has traded in a range of $137.16-$254.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.10%. With a float of $459.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $460.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 450000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.07, operating margin of +8.52, and the pretax margin is +8.40.

Target Corporation (TGT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Discount Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Target Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 3,617,619. In this transaction Executive Officer of this company sold 24,708 shares at a rate of $146.41, taking the stock ownership to the 93,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Executive Officer sold 39,101 for $166.02, making the entire transaction worth $6,491,609. This insider now owns 118,425 shares in total.

Target Corporation (TGT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.72) by -$0.33. This company achieved a net margin of +6.55 while generating a return on equity of 50.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.87% during the next five years compared to 25.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Target Corporation’s (TGT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Target Corporation (TGT)

The latest stats from [Target Corporation, TGT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.04 million was inferior to 3.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.62.

During the past 100 days, Target Corporation’s (TGT) raw stochastic average was set at 80.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $158.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $163.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $174.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $175.55. The third major resistance level sits at $177.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $171.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.21. The third support level lies at $168.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 80.41 billion has total of 460,263K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 106,005 M in contrast with the sum of 6,946 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,518 M and last quarter income was 712,000 K.