The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) volume exceeds 4.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 13, 2023, The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) opened at $34.56, higher 2.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.425 and dropped to $34.43 before settling in for the closing price of $34.64. Price fluctuations for CG have ranged from $24.59 to $50.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 31.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 744.50% at the time writing. With a float of $241.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.89 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.39, operating margin of +47.67, and the pretax margin is +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 749,292. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,756 shares at a rate of $36.10, taking the stock ownership to the 982,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 19,476 for $36.10, making the entire transaction worth $703,084. This insider now owns 416,482 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.06) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.90% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) saw its 5-day average volume 4.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 78.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.45.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are currently 363,605K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,782 M according to its annual income of 2,975 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,089 M and its income totaled 280,800 K.