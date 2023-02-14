Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

February 13, 2023, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) trading session started at the price of $2.31, that was 5.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.45 and dropped to $2.29 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. A 52-week range for LEV has been $1.83 – $9.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.30%. With a float of $96.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

In an organization with 1350 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Lion Electric Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 54.86%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 31.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. However, in the short run, The Lion Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.48. Second resistance stands at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.16.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are 194,712K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 518.97 million. As of now, sales total 57,710 K while income totals -43,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,980 K while its last quarter net income were -17,200 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Now that The Williams Companies Inc.’s volume has hit 4.8 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
On February 13, 2023, The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) opened at $31.68, lower -0.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

A look at Transocean Ltd.’s (RIG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) stock priced at $7.21, down -0.14% from the previous day...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of C3.ai Inc. (AI) volume hitting the figure of 22.33 million.

Steve Mayer -
C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $22.93, down -8.05% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.