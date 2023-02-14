The Lion Electric Company (LEV) volume exceeds 0.71 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

February 13, 2023, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) trading session started at the price of $2.31, that was 5.68% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.45 and dropped to $2.29 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. A 52-week range for LEV has been $1.83 – $9.21.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 48.30%. With a float of $96.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.79 million.

In an organization with 1350 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward The Lion Electric Company stocks. The insider ownership of The Lion Electric Company is 54.86%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what The Lion Electric Company (LEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Lion Electric Company (LEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.83 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, The Lion Electric Company’s (LEV) raw stochastic average was set at 31.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. However, in the short run, The Lion Electric Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.48. Second resistance stands at $2.55. The third major resistance level sits at $2.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.16.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) Key Stats

There are 194,712K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 518.97 million. As of now, sales total 57,710 K while income totals -43,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 40,980 K while its last quarter net income were -17,200 K.