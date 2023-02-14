Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) average volume reaches $1.04M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.85, soaring 8.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.14 and dropped to $3.755 before settling in for the closing price of $3.81. Within the past 52 weeks, TUP’s price has moved between $3.72 and $21.10.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -6.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $37.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10000 employees.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tupperware Brands Corporation is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 1,000,134. In this transaction Executive Vice Chair of this company bought 254,500 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 424,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 24,000 for $4.23, making the entire transaction worth $101,520. This insider now owns 485,965 shares in total.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -7.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Trading Performance Indicators

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Looking closely at Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) raw stochastic average was set at 8.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.93. However, in the short run, Tupperware Brands Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.26. Second resistance stands at $4.39. The third major resistance level sits at $4.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.49.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 188.08 million based on 44,478K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,602 M and income totals 18,600 K. The company made 302,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) posted a 5.66% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.22, soaring 8.30% from the previous trading...
Read more

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 988,000 K

Shaun Noe -
February 13, 2023, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) trading session started at the price of $52.44, that was 0.74% jump from the session...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) market cap hits 50.90 million

Sana Meer -
On February 13, 2023, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) opened at $0.845, higher 0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

