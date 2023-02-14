United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 123,790 K

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) on February 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.96, plunging -46.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $0.9201 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Within the past 52 weeks, UIHC’s price has moved between $0.29 and $4.03.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 40.10%. With a float of $19.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 472 workers is very important to gauge.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 55.17%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 755. In this transaction Director of this company bought 944 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 568,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director bought 26 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $21. This insider now owns 284,644 shares in total.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by -$1.16. This company achieved a net margin of -9.13 while generating a return on equity of -16.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -48.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Trading Performance Indicators

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.08

Technical Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

The latest stats from [United Insurance Holdings Corp., UIHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.8 million was superior to 0.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (UIHC) raw stochastic average was set at 31.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 293.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 184.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.37. The third major resistance level sits at $2.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.29.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 57.15 million based on 43,308K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 634,530 K and income totals -57,920 K. The company made 123,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -70,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.