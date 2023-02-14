Unum Group (UNM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.97%

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $42.42, up 0.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.78 and dropped to $42.26 before settling in for the closing price of $42.46. Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has traded in a range of $26.11-$46.64.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 1.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.40%. With a float of $198.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10100 employees.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 440,047. In this transaction EVP, Chief Info & Digital Off. of this company sold 10,725 shares at a rate of $41.03, taking the stock ownership to the 57,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s EVP, Group Benefits sold 5,400 for $45.02, making the entire transaction worth $243,092. This insider now owns 45,381 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.22) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +10.96 while generating a return on equity of 12.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.18% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unum Group’s (UNM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) saw its 5-day average volume 1.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 56.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.94 in the near term. At $43.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.08. The third support level lies at $41.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.28 billion has total of 198,941K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,991 M in contrast with the sum of 1,314 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,006 M and last quarter income was 279,600 K.