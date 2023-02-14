Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is 7.75% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 13, 2023, with Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) stock priced at $138.84, down -0.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.00 and dropped to $137.08 before settling in for the closing price of $140.73. VLO’s price has ranged from $79.65 to $150.39 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 164.80%. With a float of $383.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $390.00 million.

In an organization with 9813 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.50, operating margin of +8.93, and the pretax margin is +8.68.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Valero Energy Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 236,521. In this transaction EVP & CCO of this company sold 1,750 shares at a rate of $135.16, taking the stock ownership to the 165,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s COB & CEO sold 37,567 for $127.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,770,919. This insider now owns 569,786 shares in total.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $7.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.54 while generating a return on equity of 54.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 164.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Valero Energy Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 23.45, a number that is poised to hit 6.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.06 million. That was better than the volume of 3.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.11.

During the past 100 days, Valero Energy Corporation’s (VLO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $129.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.73. However, in the short run, Valero Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $140.84. Second resistance stands at $141.88. The third major resistance level sits at $143.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $137.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $136.04. The third support level lies at $135.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 50.79 billion, the company has a total of 385,523K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 176,383 M while annual income is 11,528 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,746 M while its latest quarter income was 3,113 M.