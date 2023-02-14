Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.33%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) kicked off on February 13, 2023, at the price of $40.01, up 0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.47 and dropped to $39.88 before settling in for the closing price of $40.01. Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has traded in a range of $32.79-$55.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.70%. With a float of $4.20 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.20 billion.

In an organization with 118400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.29, operating margin of +22.27, and the pretax margin is +20.66.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Verizon Communications Inc. is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 05, was worth 80,112. In this transaction EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of this company sold 1,558 shares at a rate of $51.42, taking the stock ownership to the 33,403 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff sold 1,558 for $50.94, making the entire transaction worth $79,365. This insider now owns 34,961 shares in total.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.29) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +15.53 while generating a return on equity of 24.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.82% during the next five years compared to 10.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 21.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Verizon Communications Inc.’s (VZ) raw stochastic average was set at 71.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.98. However, in the short run, Verizon Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.57. Second resistance stands at $40.81. The third major resistance level sits at $41.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.63. The third support level lies at $39.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 168.50 billion has total of 4,199,817K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 136,835 M in contrast with the sum of 21,256 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,251 M and last quarter income was 6,577 M.