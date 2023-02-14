Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 71,060 K

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) kicked off on February 10, 2023, at the price of $1.07, down -0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.95 before settling in for the closing price of $1.09. Over the past 52 weeks, VFF has traded in a range of $0.91-$6.55.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 11.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -158.50%. With a float of $80.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.86, operating margin of +95.15, and the pretax margin is -4.61.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 9.92%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 60,240. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 54,212 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 9,313,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $46,800. This insider now owns 68,500 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.41 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 10.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 200.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4507, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3665. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1367 in the near term. At $1.1933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8933. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8367.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 120.20 million has total of 90,853K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 268,020 K in contrast with the sum of -9,080 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 71,060 K and last quarter income was -8,750 K.