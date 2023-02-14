Search
Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) posted a 51.22% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

February 13, 2023, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) trading session started at the price of $0.8908, that was -0.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.98 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. A 52-week range for WLDS has been $0.43 – $5.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -108.10%. With a float of $5.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 16 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.08, operating margin of -1811.27, and the pretax margin is -1840.85.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wearable Devices Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Wearable Devices Ltd. is 59.93%, while institutional ownership is 10.30%.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1840.85.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 214.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27

Technical Analysis of Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.68 million, its volume of 13.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Wearable Devices Ltd.’s (WLDS) raw stochastic average was set at 37.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9994 in the near term. At $1.0597, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1394. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8594, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7797. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7194.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Key Stats

There are 11,137K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.49 million. As of now, sales total 142 K while income totals -2,614 K.

