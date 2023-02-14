Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.35 million

On February 13, 2023, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) opened at $124.00, higher 5.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $130.55 and dropped to $123.34 before settling in for the closing price of $123.99. Price fluctuations for WSM have ranged from $101.58 to $176.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 71.30% at the time writing. With a float of $65.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.70 million.

The firm has a total of 12200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.05, operating margin of +17.62, and the pretax margin is +17.60.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 1,148,790. In this transaction PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $114.88, taking the stock ownership to the 33,477 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 20,000 for $150.43, making the entire transaction worth $3,008,582. This insider now owns 501,653 shares in total.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.49) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +13.66 while generating a return on equity of 67.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 34.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.50, a number that is poised to hit 5.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Williams-Sonoma Inc., WSM], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.01.

During the past 100 days, Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s (WSM) raw stochastic average was set at 57.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $122.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $128.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $132.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $135.34. The third major resistance level sits at $140.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $118.51.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Key Stats

There are currently 66,567K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,246 M according to its annual income of 1,126 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,193 M and its income totaled 251,720 K.