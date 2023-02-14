Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) kicked off at the price of $109.28: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

February 13, 2023, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) trading session started at the price of $108.35, that was 0.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.335 and dropped to $108.318 before settling in for the closing price of $108.64. A 52-week range for WYNN has been $50.20 – $111.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -2.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.70%. With a float of $96.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26950 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.95, operating margin of -6.97, and the pretax margin is -18.63.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wynn Resorts Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Wynn Resorts Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 1,136,731. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,383 shares at a rate of $109.48, taking the stock ownership to the 71,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 26, when Company’s CEO sold 10,310 for $102.35, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,228. This insider now owns 266,206 shares in total.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.02) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -11.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Looking closely at Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN), its last 5-days average volume was 3.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, Wynn Resorts Limited’s (WYNN) raw stochastic average was set at 95.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.26. However, in the short run, Wynn Resorts Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $110.30. Second resistance stands at $111.33. The third major resistance level sits at $112.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $106.27.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Key Stats

There are 113,314K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.38 billion. As of now, sales total 3,764 M while income totals -755,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 889,720 K while its last quarter net income were -142,890 K.