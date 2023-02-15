1.03% volatility in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) last month: This is a red flag warning

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $36.83, down -0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.29 and dropped to $36.81 before settling in for the closing price of $37.27. Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has traded in a range of $24.77-$37.90.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -3.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 222.50%.

In an organization with 220075 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.40%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +17.36 while generating a return on equity of 7.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.00% during the next five years compared to 56.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.03

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.15. However, in the short run, HSBC Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.40. Second resistance stands at $37.59. The third major resistance level sits at $37.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.44.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 149.92 billion has total of 4,062,441K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,297 M in contrast with the sum of 13,917 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,616 M and last quarter income was 2,376 M.