1.38% volatility in KT Corporation (KT) last month: This is a red flag warning

On February 14, 2023, KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) opened at $13.28, lower -0.30% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.355 and dropped to $13.15 before settling in for the closing price of $13.38. Price fluctuations for KT have ranged from $11.56 to $15.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.20% at the time writing. With a float of $467.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $481.93 million.

In an organization with 23371 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.08, operating margin of +6.59, and the pretax margin is +7.45.

KT Corporation (KT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KT Corporation is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%.

KT Corporation (KT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +54.10 while generating a return on equity of 83.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.10% during the next five years compared to 12.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KT Corporation (KT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38

Technical Analysis of KT Corporation (KT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was better than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, KT Corporation’s (KT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.76. However, in the short run, KT Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.41. Second resistance stands at $13.49. The third major resistance level sits at $13.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.00.

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Key Stats

There are currently 471,616K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,685 M according to its annual income of 1,221 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,534 M and its income totaled 208,310 K.