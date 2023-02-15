$1.80M in average volume shows that Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Monday, with Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) stock price down -0.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.87. SUMO’s price has ranged from $6.43 to $12.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 31.00%. With a float of $113.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.12 million.

The firm has a total of 943 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Sumo Logic Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 469,400. In this transaction President WWD Field Operations of this company sold 56,527 shares at a rate of $8.30, taking the stock ownership to the 466,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 55,480 for $8.30, making the entire transaction worth $460,706. This insider now owns 424,520 shares in total.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sumo Logic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sumo Logic Inc., SUMO], we can find that recorded value of 6.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Sumo Logic Inc.’s (SUMO) raw stochastic average was set at 88.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.95. The third major resistance level sits at $11.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.76.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.43 billion, the company has a total of 120,013K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 242,130 K while annual income is -123,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 78,950 K while its latest quarter income was -26,290 K.