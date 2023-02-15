-11.19% percent quarterly performance for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 13, 2023, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) opened at $16.44, higher 3.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.14 and dropped to $16.13 before settling in for the closing price of $16.38. Price fluctuations for BIG have ranged from $12.87 to $40.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -66.90% at the time writing. With a float of $28.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.94 million.

The firm has a total of 10500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.65, operating margin of +4.00, and the pretax margin is +3.77.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 06, was worth 147,490. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 4,300 shares at a rate of $34.30, taking the stock ownership to the 25,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 3,500 for $34.82, making the entire transaction worth $121,870. This insider now owns 25,841 shares in total.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.47) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +2.89 while generating a return on equity of 15.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -66.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Big Lots Inc. (BIG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Big Lots Inc., BIG], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Big Lots Inc.’s (BIG) raw stochastic average was set at 50.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.74. The third major resistance level sits at $18.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.30.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Key Stats

There are currently 28,959K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 489.38 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,151 M according to its annual income of 177,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,204 M and its income totaled -103,010 K.