11.30% percent quarterly performance for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) is not indicative of the underlying story

On February 14, 2023, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) opened at $33.12, lower -2.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.09 and dropped to $32.495 before settling in for the closing price of $33.41. Price fluctuations for CERE have ranged from $19.86 to $41.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.10% at the time writing. With a float of $128.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 285 employees.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 17.59%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07, was worth 1,656,401. In this transaction CEO and Chairperson of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $33.13, taking the stock ownership to the 2,704 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s CEO and Chairperson sold 50,000 for $29.94, making the entire transaction worth $1,496,871. This insider now owns 2,704 shares in total.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.48) by -$0.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

Looking closely at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CERE) raw stochastic average was set at 72.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.96. However, in the short run, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.69. Second resistance stands at $34.69. The third major resistance level sits at $35.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) Key Stats

There are currently 156,323K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -225,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -99,938 K.