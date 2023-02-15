11.54% volatility in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock priced at $0.60, up 0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6199 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. LPTX’s price has ranged from $0.40 to $2.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.40%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 36 employees.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 7.72%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2705.80 while generating a return on equity of -52.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 179.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.67 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 32.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5421, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9356. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6159 in the near term. At $0.6278, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6358. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5960, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5880. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5761.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 71.76 million, the company has a total of 99,021K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,500 K while annual income is -40,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -15,094 K.