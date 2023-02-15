$2.23M in average volume shows that Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is heading in the right direction

On February 14, 2023, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) opened at $9.74, lower -0.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.74 and dropped to $9.73 before settling in for the closing price of $9.74. Price fluctuations for PAYA have ranged from $4.51 to $9.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 18.70% at the time writing. With a float of $86.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.42 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Paya Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 251,088. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 29,135 shares at a rate of $8.62, taking the stock ownership to the 91,040 shares.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.11 million, its volume of 2.08 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Paya Holdings Inc.’s (PAYA) raw stochastic average was set at 99.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.18. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.74 in the near term. At $9.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.72.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Key Stats

There are currently 132,215K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 249,360 K according to its annual income of -810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,370 K and its income totaled 1,350 K.