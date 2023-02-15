Search
Sana Meer
$228.76K in average volume shows that Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is heading in the right direction

Analyst Insights

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $1.08, up 6.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Over the past 52 weeks, CYN has traded in a range of $0.58-$6.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.70%. With a float of $33.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 42 workers is very important to gauge.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cyngn Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cyngn Inc.’s (CYN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 29.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

The latest stats from [Cyngn Inc., CYN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was inferior to 0.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Cyngn Inc.’s (CYN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 130.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8066, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2691. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2467. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0033. The third support level lies at $0.9267 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 36.50 million has total of 33,681K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -7,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,259 K.

