$486.58K in average volume shows that MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) is heading in the right direction

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $12.91, up 1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.17 and dropped to $12.72 before settling in for the closing price of $12.97. Over the past 52 weeks, MAG has traded in a range of $10.32-$19.58.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 433.30%. With a float of $97.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10 employees.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of MAG Silver Corp. is 0.95%, while institutional ownership is 52.17%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 433.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 26.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)

Looking closely at MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, MAG Silver Corp.’s (MAG) raw stochastic average was set at 38.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.75. However, in the short run, MAG Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.27. Second resistance stands at $13.45. The third major resistance level sits at $13.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.37.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.76 billion has total of 101,862K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 6,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 8,227 K.