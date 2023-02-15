5.20% volatility in Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) stock priced at $4.64, down -1.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.77 and dropped to $4.53 before settling in for the closing price of $4.68. NR’s price has ranged from $2.38 to $4.91 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.80%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1565 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.35, operating margin of -1.01, and the pretax margin is -2.97.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 20,899. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,251 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 76,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $3.94, making the entire transaction worth $118,308. This insider now owns 247,601 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.15 while generating a return on equity of -5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Newpark Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

The latest stats from [Newpark Resources Inc., NR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.59 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 88.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.88. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.26.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 408.22 million, the company has a total of 94,047K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 614,780 K while annual income is -25,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 219,850 K while its latest quarter income was -24,600 K.