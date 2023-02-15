-5.68% percent quarterly performance for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) stock priced at $26.29, down -1.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.575 and dropped to $25.926 before settling in for the closing price of $26.37. AY’s price has ranged from $24.42 to $36.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -334.10%. With a float of $60.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.63 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 655 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.19, operating margin of +26.60, and the pretax margin is +2.09.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is 43.52%, while institutional ownership is 46.40%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.48 while generating a return on equity of -1.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -334.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

Looking closely at Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s (AY) raw stochastic average was set at 27.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.01. However, in the short run, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $26.45. Second resistance stands at $26.84. The third major resistance level sits at $27.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.94 billion, the company has a total of 112,403K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,212 M while annual income is -30,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 303,120 K while its latest quarter income was -13,540 K.