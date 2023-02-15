$5.75M in average volume shows that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) traded higher 1.75% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $14.32. Price fluctuations for VIPS have ranged from $5.75 to $16.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 15.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -21.20% at the time writing. With a float of $522.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $618.59 million.

The firm has a total of 8013 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vipshop Holdings Limited is 1.59%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.22% during the next five years compared to 15.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vipshop Holdings Limited, VIPS], we can find that recorded value of 5.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Vipshop Holdings Limited’s (VIPS) raw stochastic average was set at 83.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.01. The third major resistance level sits at $15.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.04.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Key Stats

There are currently 678,966K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,369 M according to its annual income of 734,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,039 M and its income totaled 237,080 K.