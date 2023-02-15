$931.38K in average volume shows that Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) stock priced at $183.86, up 0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $186.7315 and dropped to $183.21 before settling in for the closing price of $184.00. KEYS’s price has ranged from $127.93 to $189.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.20%. With a float of $177.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.34 million.

The firm has a total of 15000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.38, operating margin of +24.65, and the pretax margin is +23.71.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Keysight Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 89,110. In this transaction SVP of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $178.22, taking the stock ownership to the 26,669 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Executive Chair sold 18,069 for $170.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,071,730. This insider now owns 275,209 shares in total.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.74 while generating a return on equity of 28.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.04% during the next five years compared to 61.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Keysight Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Keysight Technologies Inc., KEYS], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.75.

During the past 100 days, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s (KEYS) raw stochastic average was set at 89.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $177.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $186.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $188.58. The third major resistance level sits at $190.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $183.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $181.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $179.87.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.36 billion, the company has a total of 178,344K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,420 M while annual income is 1,124 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,443 M while its latest quarter income was 299,000 K.