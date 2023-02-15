$976.80K in average volume shows that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is heading in the right direction

February 14, 2023, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) trading session started at the price of $12.20, that was 0.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.52 and dropped to $12.145 before settling in for the closing price of $12.45. A 52-week range for DO has been $5.17 – $12.84.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -14.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -135.10%. With a float of $100.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.96, operating margin of -21.40, and the pretax margin is -300.10.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -294.90 while generating a return on equity of -155.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -135.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

The latest stats from [Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., DO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.87 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s (DO) raw stochastic average was set at 94.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.76. The third major resistance level sits at $12.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.01. The third support level lies at $11.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Key Stats

There are 101,524K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.24 billion. As of now, sales total 725,450 K while income totals -2,139 M. Its latest quarter income was 226,070 K while its last quarter net income were 5,510 K.