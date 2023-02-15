A look at Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) stock priced at $13.81, down -0.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.85 and dropped to $13.695 before settling in for the closing price of $13.79. GBDC’s price has ranged from $11.94 to $16.02 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 23.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -55.60%. With a float of $161.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 725 employees.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Golub Capital BDC Inc. is 4.23%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 139,150. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $13.91, taking the stock ownership to the 61,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Chairman sold 1,250,000 for $15.72, making the entire transaction worth $19,650,000. This insider now owns 1,177,547 shares in total.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -8.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC)

Looking closely at Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s (GBDC) raw stochastic average was set at 77.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.55. However, in the short run, Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.82. Second resistance stands at $13.91. The third major resistance level sits at $13.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.51.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.32 billion, the company has a total of 170,896K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 387,800 K while annual income is 153,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 136,880 K while its latest quarter income was 25,580 K.