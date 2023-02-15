A look at So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On February 14, 2023, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) opened at $2.645, higher 9.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.0688 and dropped to $2.59 before settling in for the closing price of $2.61. Price fluctuations for SY have ranged from $0.50 to $3.01 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 103.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -247.90% at the time writing. With a float of $24.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2085 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.63, operating margin of +1.97, and the pretax margin is -0.97.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of So-Young International Inc. is 25.59%, while institutional ownership is 81.80%.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2021, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.12) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -0.49 while generating a return on equity of -0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.91% during the next five years compared to 40.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for So-Young International Inc. (SY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17 and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Looking closely at So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.55 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, So-Young International Inc.’s (SY) raw stochastic average was set at 91.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 122.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.09. However, in the short run, So-Young International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.09. Second resistance stands at $3.32. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.13.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Key Stats

There are currently 105,315K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 256.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 265,590 K according to its annual income of -1,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,450 K and its income totaled 330 K.