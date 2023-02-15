A major move is in the offing as Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) market cap hits 1.03 billion

February 14, 2023, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) trading session started at the price of $16.77, that was 1.01% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.29 and dropped to $16.60 before settling in for the closing price of $16.83. A 52-week range for ARQT has been $12.81 – $27.40.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.80%. With a float of $58.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 147 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 17,003. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $17.00, taking the stock ownership to the 377,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,500 for $13.72, making the entire transaction worth $116,655. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -72.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1468.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.78 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 53.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.33 in the near term. At $17.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.95.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

There are 60,928K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.03 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -206,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 730 K while its last quarter net income were -107,710 K.