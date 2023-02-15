Search
Sana Meer
A major move is in the offing as Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) market cap hits 2.86 billion

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) stock priced at $36.11, down -0.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.40 and dropped to $35.44 before settling in for the closing price of $36.18. APAM’s price has ranged from $25.42 to $40.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 11.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 49.70%. With a float of $65.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 498 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is 2.97%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.32 while generating a return on equity of 74.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 67.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.47 million, its volume of 0.44 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s (APAM) raw stochastic average was set at 73.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.93.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.86 billion, the company has a total of 79,612K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 993,300 K while annual income is 206,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 226,000 K while its latest quarter income was 52,900 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

About us

Most recent

Most popular

