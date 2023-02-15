A major move is in the offing as Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) market cap hits 20.07 billion

A new trading day began on Monday, with Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) stock price down -0.46% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $79.83. CAH’s price has ranged from $49.70 to $81.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.90% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -260.90%. With a float of $256.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $261.00 million.

The firm has a total of 46500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Cardinal Health Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 14,944. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $74.72, taking the stock ownership to the 3,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director bought 200 for $76.30, making the entire transaction worth $15,260. This insider now owns 3,124 shares in total.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -260.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.85% during the next five years compared to -23.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cardinal Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.65, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cardinal Health Inc., CAH], we can find that recorded value of 2.29 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.93.

During the past 100 days, Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) raw stochastic average was set at 87.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $80.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $80.76. The third major resistance level sits at $81.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.71.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 20.07 billion, the company has a total of 257,639K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 181,364 M while annual income is -933,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 51,469 M while its latest quarter income was -130,000 K.