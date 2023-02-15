A major move is in the offing as Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) market cap hits 8.87 billion

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) kicked off on February 14, 2023, at the price of $83.95, down -0.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.60 and dropped to $82.60 before settling in for the closing price of $84.40. Over the past 52 weeks, RHI has traded in a range of $65.40-$125.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.30%. With a float of $105.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.72, operating margin of +13.47, and the pretax margin is +12.39.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Staffing & Employment Services Industry. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 1,212,584. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $80.84, taking the stock ownership to the 232,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 10,000 for $80.35, making the entire transaction worth $803,514. This insider now owns 247,349 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.63) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.09 while generating a return on equity of 44.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Looking closely at Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.02 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 74.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.96. However, in the short run, Robert Half International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.65. Second resistance stands at $85.62. The third major resistance level sits at $86.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.65.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.87 billion has total of 108,499K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,238 M in contrast with the sum of 657,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,727 M and last quarter income was 147,650 K.