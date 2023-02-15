A major move is in the offing as SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) market cap hits 37.49 million

On February 14, 2023, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) opened at $2.22, higher 9.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.4601 and dropped to $2.20 before settling in for the closing price of $2.21. Price fluctuations for SOBR have ranged from $0.65 to $9.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 84.50% at the time writing. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2944.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.85 million, its volume of 1.05 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 206.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 167.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.53 in the near term. At $2.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.01.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

There are currently 10,974K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -7,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -3,100 K.