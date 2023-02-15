Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) with a beta value of 0.40 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

February 14, 2023, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) trading session started at the price of $13.23, that was 3.23% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.65 and dropped to $12.92 before settling in for the closing price of $13.00. A 52-week range for ATNM has been $4.41 – $15.12.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 34.20%. With a float of $25.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.16 million.

The firm has a total of 32 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.60%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.5) by -$0.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 290.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc., ATNM], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ATNM) raw stochastic average was set at 79.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.06. The third major resistance level sits at $14.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.28.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM) Key Stats

There are 25,483K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 319.40 million. As of now, sales total 1,140 K while income totals -24,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 50 K while its last quarter net income were -9,470 K.