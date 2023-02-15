Search
admin
admin

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) plunged -1.82 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

On February 14, 2023, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) opened at $17.03, lower -1.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.61 and dropped to $16.93 before settling in for the closing price of $17.59. Price fluctuations for ADTN have ranged from $16.30 to $25.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -460.90% at the time writing. With a float of $74.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.66 million.

In an organization with 1335 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.79, operating margin of -2.54, and the pretax margin is -1.12.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 12,529. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 652 shares at a rate of $19.21, taking the stock ownership to the 805,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Director bought 36 for $19.21, making the entire transaction worth $698. This insider now owns 21,673 shares in total.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.53 while generating a return on equity of -2.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -460.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.30% during the next five years compared to -17.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s (ADTN) raw stochastic average was set at 7.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.00. However, in the short run, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.61. Second resistance stands at $17.95. The third major resistance level sits at $18.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.25.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) Key Stats

There are currently 78,086K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 563,000 K according to its annual income of -8,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 340,710 K and its income totaled -41,930 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Can AutoNation Inc.’s (AN) hike of 5.19% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Shaun Noe -
AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) on February 14, 2023, started off the session at the price of $134.84, soaring 3.30% from the previous trading day....
Read more

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) kicked off at the price of $0.67: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
February 14, 2023, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) trading session started at the price of $0.59, that was 16.84% jump from the session before....
Read more

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.56 million

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 14, 2023, with Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) stock priced at $91.82, up 0.41% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.