American Express Company (AXP) last year’s performance of -7.25% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Monday, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) traded higher 1.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $179.25. Price fluctuations for AXP have ranged from $130.65 to $199.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 166.10% at the time writing. With a float of $741.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 64000 employees.

American Express Company (AXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 2,522,263. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 16,354 shares at a rate of $154.23, taking the stock ownership to the 99,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $149.27, making the entire transaction worth $149,270. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.41) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Express Company (AXP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.84, a number that is poised to hit 2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Looking closely at American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), its last 5-days average volume was 3.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.41.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 98.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $157.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.39. However, in the short run, American Express Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $182.38. Second resistance stands at $183.43. The third major resistance level sits at $185.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $179.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $177.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $176.18.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

There are currently 747,233K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 134.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,625 M according to its annual income of 7,514 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,383 M and its income totaled 1,572 M.