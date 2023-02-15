Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is expecting 4.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 13, 2023, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) trading session started at the price of $21.54, that was 1.25% jump from the session before, before settling in for the closing price of $21.66. A 52-week range for NLY has been $15.11 – $30.12.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 5.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 318.80%. With a float of $466.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.31 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 171 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 1,112,000. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 1,669,013 shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.99) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 318.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.98% during the next five years compared to 2.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.39 million, its volume of 7.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.08 in the near term. At $22.23, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.21.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Key Stats

There are 467,866K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.31 billion. As of now, sales total 2,836 M while income totals 2,390 M. Its latest quarter income was 160,130 K while its last quarter net income were -275,260 K.